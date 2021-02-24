E – wallet Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global e – wallet market by application (restaurants, transportation, banking, retail), by type (closed e wallets, semi closed e wallets, open e wallets), by mode (online, m -wallet); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global e – wallet market is projected to reach USD 2,100 billion, at a CAGR of 15% by the end of forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global e – wallet market include:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China)

• Apple, Inc. (U.S.)

• Citrus Payment Solutions (India)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• MasterCard (U.S.)

• Oxigen Services India Pvt. Ltd (India)

• PayPal Holdings (USA)

• Samsung Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

• Visa (USA)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of application, the global e – wallet market has been categorized into the following segments:

Restaurants

• Transportation

• Banking

• Retail

On the basis of type, the global e – wallet market has been categorized into the following segments:

Closed E Wallets

• Semi closed E Wallets

• Open E Wallets

On the basis of mode, the global e – wallet market has been categorized into the following segments:

Online

• M -wallet

