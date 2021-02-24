Earth Observation Satellite Market 2019 World Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2023
This report analyzes the global earth observation satellite market by applications (infrastructure, environment monitoring, energy, natural resources monitoring, maritime, disaster management, & others), payload type, and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global earth observation satellite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global earth observation satellite market include:
- Airbus Defence and Space (U.S.)
• OHB SE (Germany)
• Boeing Defense Space & Security (U.S.)
• JSC Information Satellite Systems (Russia)
• Lockheed Martin (U.S.)
• Orbital ATK (U.S.)
• Space Systems/Loral (U.S.)
• Thales Alenia Space (France)
• Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
On the basis of applications, the global earth observation satellite market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Infrastructure
• Environment Monitoring, Energy
• Natural Resources Monitoring, Maritime
• Disaster Management
• Others
On the basis of payload type, the global earth observation satellite market has been categorized into the following segments:
- SATCOM
• EO/ IR
• Communication
• Imaging
• Navigation
On the basis of region, the global earth observation satellite market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Continued……
