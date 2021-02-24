Earth Observation Satellite Market 2019 World Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2023

This report analyzes the global earth observation satellite market by applications (infrastructure, environment monitoring, energy, natural resources monitoring, maritime, disaster management, & others), payload type, and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global earth observation satellite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global earth observation satellite market include:

Airbus Defence and Space (U.S.)

• OHB SE (Germany)

• Boeing Defense Space & Security (U.S.)

• JSC Information Satellite Systems (Russia)

• Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

• Orbital ATK (U.S.)

• Space Systems/Loral (U.S.)

• Thales Alenia Space (France)

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

On the basis of applications, the global earth observation satellite market has been categorized into the following segments:

Infrastructure

• Environment Monitoring, Energy

• Natural Resources Monitoring, Maritime

• Disaster Management

• Others

On the basis of payload type, the global earth observation satellite market has been categorized into the following segments:

SATCOM

• EO/ IR

• Communication

• Imaging

• Navigation

On the basis of region, the global earth observation satellite market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

…….

