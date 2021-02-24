Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Electronic Countermeasures Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2023

Press Release

This report analyzes the global electronic countermeasures market by application (jamming & deception), platform (ground-based, naval, & airborne), technology (GaN & GaAs), and Region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global electronic countermeasures market include:

  • BAE Systems (U.K)
    • Lockheed Martin (U.S.)
    • Northrop Grumman (U.S.)
    • Raytheon (U.S.)
    • Thales Group (France)
    • Saab AB (Sweden)
    • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)
    • L-3 Technologies (U.S.)
    • Ultra Electronics (U.K)
    • Mercury Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa

South America

On the basis of application, the global electronic countermeasures market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Jamming
• Deception

On the basis of platform, the global electronic countermeasures market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Ground-based
    • Naval
    • Airborne

On the basis of technology, the global electronic countermeasures market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • GaN
    • GaAs

On the basis of region, the global electronic countermeasures market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
    • South America

