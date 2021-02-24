Exosome Technologies Industry to Witness Considerable Upsurge During By Researchmoz

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Exosome Technologies: Recent Surge in R&D with Capricor, Codiak and Evox Therapeutics among Key Players” to its huge collection of research reports.

GBI Research’s latest report, Exosome Technologies: Recent Surge in R&D with Capricor, Codiak and Evox Therapeutics among Key Players, explores the application of exosome technologies within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Exosomes are small cell-derived vesicles that are abundant in bodily fluids, including blood, urine and cerebrospinal fluid as well as in in vitro cell culture.

These vesicles are being used in a variety of therapeutic applications, including as therapeutic biomarkers, drug delivery systems and therapies in their own right. Research within this area remains in the nascent stages, although a number of clinical trials have been registered within the field. Exosomes have several diverse therapeutic applications, largely centering on stem cell and gene therapy. Exosomes have been identified as endogenous carriers of RNA within the body, allowing for the intercellular transportation of genetic material to target cells.

As such, developers have worked to engineer exosomes for the delivery of therapeutic miRNA and siRNA-based gene therapies. As RNA is highly unstable within the body, a number of different biologic vector systems have been developed to enhance their transport within the circulation, including viruses and liposomes. Similarly, exosomes derived from stem cells have also been identified for their therapeutic applications, particularly in the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Exosome technologies offer several advantages over existing biologic-based drug delivery systems.

They have a long circulatory half-life as a result of their high stability and ability to avoid breakdown by the mononuclear phagocyte system and reticuloendothelial systems. Moreover, exosomes have several functional properties that favor their use in therapeutic delivery. Exosomes can be engineered to incorporate targeting ligands, allowing them to deliver cargo selectively to cells. Their small size allows them to penetrate the blood-brain barrier for the delivery of central nervous system therapies, whereas in cancer they can accumulate within the tumor via enhanced permeability and retention effects.

Finally, clinical trials have shown relatively large-scale production to be possible and indicate that exosome therapies can be safely administered to humans. Additionally, exosomes are being investigated for their potential as prognostic and diagnostic biomarkers for several different disease indications. Exosomes make good candidates for biomarker research because of two unique characteristics: their presence in various accessible bodily fluids, and their resemblance to their parent cells of origin. R&D in exosome technologies has increased markedly in recent years. This report provides detailed information on the various healthcare applications of exosomes, and assesses the pipeline, clinical trial and company landscapes.

