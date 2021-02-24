Food Processing Ingredients Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2028

Food Processing Ingredients Market Outlook:-

The processed food products industry is changing rapidly across the globe, rising with changing demographics, increasing demand for branded and convenience food products, growing consumer focus towards organic food and clean label food products. Organic food products are gaining traction among the consumers, owing to environment friendly cultivation of organic food without the use of pesticides. Despite being an expensive commodity, consumers are willing to pay more of organic food products majorly to adopt healthy eating habits and are concerned about the environment. Growing intention to purchase organic products is also been witnessed in developing countries due to the affluence of food safety and quality trend among the consumers.

Processed food products include, range of minimally processed food products to complex food preparations that combine a wide array of food processing ingredients. Food processing ingredients covers ingredient such as, spices, enzymes, emulsifiers, flavors, stabilizers, texturizers, preservatives and others. Changing lifestyle, increasing working women’s and increasing consumption of ready to eat food products in urban areas is pushing the market for food processing products, ultimately the market for food processing ingredients.

Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products is Driving Market for Food Processing Ingredients Market:-

A shift in consumer’s behavior towards food safety has been driving the market for processed food ingredients. Consumers are becoming agile regarding the sourcing and production process of the food consumed by them. Thus to suffice the quality and safety standards expected by the consumers, the companies are developing certified food processing ingredients. Innovation is a vital part of processed food industry as processors are looking to reduce costs in the face of rising raw materials prices and cheaper competition from Asian suppliers, as well as the fact that consumers are demanding healthier, convenient, and premium foods processed with food processing ingredients.

The food ingredient manufacturers are seeking advantages of the increasing consumer demand for healthier food and beverages and thus driving increasing mergers and acquisitions, to cater to the requirements of the industry towards food processing ingredients. The food processing ingredients provides specific properties to food such as texture, flow, taste, and hydration. Further, the developers of food processing ingredients that have proven nutritional benefits are attracting the acquisition targets.

For instance, Clerax systems has innovated creative technology for food processing ingredients. These include encapsulated flavors, extrusion porosification technology, pre-gelatinized flours to improve the texture and flavour.

Global Food Processing Ingredients: Market Segmentation

The global food processing ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of nature into–

Synthetic

Natural/Organic

The global food processing ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of ingredient into–

Minerals

Vitamins

Proteins

Antioxidants

Enzymes

Coloring Agents

Sweeteners

The global food processing ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of application into –

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Meat and Sea Food Products

Cereal Products

Beverages

Others

The global food processing ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of end-use into –

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Emulsifiers

Texturizers

Leavening Agents

Global Food Processing Ingredients Market: Key Players

The key stakeholders operating in the global food processing ingredients market are, Corbion N.V., Arla Foods amba, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Inc., Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle Public Limited Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Dairy Crest Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd., Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd (EHP) among others.