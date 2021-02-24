FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION (FDP) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
FICO (US)
Oracle (US)
SAS Institute (US)
BAE Systems (UK)
DXC Technology (US)
SAP (Germany)
ACI Worldwide (US)
Fiserv (US)
ThreatMetrix (US)
NICE Systems (Israel)
Experian (US)
LexisNexis (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fraud Analytics
Authentication
GRC Solution
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Insurance claims
Money laundering
Electronic payment
Mobile payment
Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/fraud-detection-and-prevention-fdp-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-size-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2025_258470.html
