Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Research Report 2019 Opportunities, Product Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A fire sprinkler or sprinkler head is the component of a fire sprinkler system that discharges water when the effects of a fire have been detected, such as when a predetermined temperature has been exceeded. Automatic fire sprinklers operate at a predetermined temperature, utilizing a fusible element, a portion of which melts, or a frangible glass bulb containing liquid which breaks, allowing the plug in the orifice to be pushed out of the orifice by the water pressure in the fire sprinkler piping, resulting in water flow from the orifice.

The major reason for the growth of the fire sprinkler market is the increasing investment of companies to safeguard the infrastructure and to reduce the loss of life and property in different applications. Moreover, governments are formulating stringent norms for the installation of fire sprinklers in buildings, which is driving the demand for fire sprinkler services in commercial applications. The penetration level of fire sprinklers in the industrial vertical is also expected to witness a rapid growth as high fire risk is associated with various sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and power. Flammable and combustible materials such as petroleum, crude oil, flammable gases (such as butane), coal, and many others are used in these sectors. As these materials are susceptible to fire, fire sprinkler systems are being installed in these sectors to prevent fires.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/581680

The global Automatic Fire Sprinklers market is valued at 3480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automatic Fire Sprinklers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Fire Sprinklers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

APi Group

Cosco Fire Protection

Tyco International

Adams Fire Protection

Heiser Logistics

Vfp Fire Systems

American Fire Technologies

Viking Group

Kaufman Fire Protection Systems

Grundfos

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Automatic-Fire-Sprinklers-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Segment by Type

Wet Fire Sprinklers

Dry Fire Sprinklers

Deluge Fire Sprinklers

Preaction Fire Sprinklers

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Oil, Gas and mining

Industrial and Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Transport and Logistics

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/581680

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook