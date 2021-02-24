Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast To 2025
AR in vehicles is an advanced version of the existing HUD systems. It ensures that the pertinent information is situationally and sometimes interactively displayed in front of the driver. The information is displayed in a slightly distant field of vision as convenient â€” either on the windshield or another transparent screen placed nearby.
The global Automotive Augmented Reality market is valued at 1840 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Augmented Reality volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Augmented Reality market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Continental AG
Denso Corporation
DigiLens Inc.
Garmin Limited
General Motors
Harman International Industries Inc.
Hyundai Motor Company
LG Business Solutions
MicroVision, Inc.
Nippon Seiki Co, Ltd
Panasonic Corporation
Pioneer Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Texas Instruments Inc.
Visteon Corporation
Volkswagen AG
WayRay SA
Yazaki Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
AR HUD Navigation
AR HUD ACC
AR HUD LDW
Advanced AR HUD
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
