Global Chiller Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2019-2025

A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This liquid can then be circulated through a heat exchanger to cool equipment, or another process stream (such as air or process water). As a necessary by product, refrigeration creates waste heat that must be exhausted to ambience, or for greater efficiency, recovered for heating purposes.

Chillers have gained popularity owing to factors such as rise in consumption of frozen foods, high demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions and growth in the industrial sector.

The global Chiller market is valued at 9990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chiller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chiller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Trane Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Smartd Chiller Group Inc.

Thermax Ltd.

Hitachi Appliances Inc.

Climaveneta S.P.A.

Polyscience

Dimplex Thermal Solutions.

Thermal Care Inc.

BV Thermal Systems

Temptek Inc.

Advantage Engineering Inc.

Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Climate Control Co., Ltd.

Robur Group

Yazaki Corporation

Kawasaki Thermal Eng. Co. Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Screw Chiller

Scroll Chiller

Centrifugal Chiller

Absorption Chiller

Reciprocating Chiller

Segment by Application

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Food and Beverages

Plastics

Rubber

Medical and Others

