Global CRO Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast to 2023
This report analyzes the India CRO market by services type (clinical trials, product development, process development, post-marketing surveillance, quality monitoring and others); by therapeutic application (oncology, cardiovascular, neurology, nephrology and urology, and others) and by end users (pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical companies, medical devices companies and academic institutes); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The India CRO market was valued at USD 500 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 986.9 million, at a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period.
The major players in India CRO market include:
Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.
• Syngene
• Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.
• Siro Clinpharm
• Clininvent Research Pvt. Ltd.
• VIMTA
• Bilcare Limited
• Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited
• Piramal Pharma Solutions
• Synapse Labs Pvt Limited
• Eurofins Scientific
• Laurus Labs.
• Neuland Laboratories Ltd
• PAREXEL International Corporation
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
North India
South India
East India
West India
Central India
On the basis of services type, the India CRO market has been categorized into the following segments:
Clinical trials
• Product Development
• Process Development
• Post-Marketing Surveillance
• Quality Monitoring
• Others
On the basis of therapeutic application, the India CRO market has been categorized into the following segments:
Oncology
• Cardiovascular
• Neurology
• Nephrology
• Urology
• Others
On the basis of end users, the India CRO market has been categorized into the following segments:
Pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical Companies
• Medical devices Companies
• Academic Institutes
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Table Of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.3 Research Objective
1.4 Assumptions & Limitations
1.5 Market Structure:
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Market Factor Analysis
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model
4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer
4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s
4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants
5 India CRO Market, By Service Type
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Clinical Trials
5.1.2 Product Development
5.1.3 Process Development
5.1.4 Post-Marketing Surveillance
5.1.5 Quality Monitoring
5.1.6 Others
6 India CRO Market, By Therapeutic Application
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Oncology
6.1.2 Cardiovascular
6.1.3 Neurology
6.1.4 Nephrology And Urology
6.1.5 Cardiovascular
6.1.6 Others
7 India CRO Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical Companies
7.1.3 Medical Devices Companies
7.1.4 Academic Institutes
8 India CRO Market, By Country
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North India
8.3 South India
8.4 East India
8.5 West India
8.6 Central India
9 Company Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Mergers Acquisitions
9.1.2 Collaborations
9.1.3 Release/New Product Launches
9.1.4 Other (Expansion, Updates, Partnership)
10 Company Profile
10.1 Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.1.3 Financials
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.1.5 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Syngene, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.2.3 Financials
10.2.4 Key Developments
10.2.5 SWOT Analysis
10.3 Siro Clinpharm
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.3.3 Financials
10.3.4 Key Developments
10.3.5 SWOT Analysis
10.4 VIMTA, Bilcare Limited
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.4.3 Financials
10.4.4 Key Developments
10.4.5 SWOT Analysis
10.5 Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.5.3 Financials
10.5.4 Key Developments
10.5.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
