Global Disposable Gloves Market Insights, Segment Analysis, Growth and Forecast by 2024

The global disposable gloves market is growing significantly due to increasing awareness about hand hygiene and patient safety among healthcare providers and patients, and high incidences of communicable diseases. Several government and non-governmental organizations are actively promoting and funding campaigns aimed at encouraging the use of disposable gloves in medical practices; hence, propelling the growth of global disposable gloves market. High replacement rate of disposable gloves is creating ample opportunities for the global disposable gloves market to grow at a significant rate in the forecasted period. Disposable gloves are used to prevent contaminations and have applications in medical examination, surgery, food processing, and clean room practices.

The trend noticed in the global disposable gloves industry is increasing usage and development of powdered disposable gloves. High incidence of infectious diseases is a major concern across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally nine million people were infected with tuberculosis (TB) and 1.5 million died due to the disease in 2013. The organization also reported that in 2013, 145,700 people died due to measles (a viral infection). Disposable gloves protect caregivers and patients from serious infections. Various international healthcare organizations and agencies, such as WHO and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have, been actively involved in promoting and monitoring patient safety programs aimed at providing guidelines for hand hygiene. This in turn fuels the growth of global disposable gloves market.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global disposable gloves market in the coming years due to high awareness regarding hand hygiene among patient and healthcare providers, high healthcare expenditure, high prevalence of infectious diseases, and high patient compliance for surgical treatment. In addition, the CDC’s strong recommendation for the usage of disposable gloves in medical procedures will further fuel the growth of disposable gloves market in North America.

Some of the major players operating in the global disposable gloves market are Ansell Healthcare, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Kimberley-Clark Corporation, Medisafe Technologies, Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, and Supermax Corporation Berhad.

