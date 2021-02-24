Global Flavored and Functional Water Market: Industry Size, share, growth, Demand & Forecast 2024

Flavored water is a kind of spring, purified, bottled mineral water with flavors added to it. Flavored water is a combination of mineral water, various fruit juices concentrations (such as pineapple, blackberry, mango, apple, strawberry, orange and others), artificial sweeteners or natural sweeteners. Whereas, the functional water is derived from flavored water and is prepared using ingredients such as minerals, vitamins, botanicals, herbs, raw fruit and vegetables and oxygen.

Commonly available flavored and functional water products have mixed, cherry, guava, lemon, peach and apple flavors. Preservatives, colors, caffeine and carbonation are not contained in flavored and functional water. As a result, flavored and functional water products are increasingly gaining importance among consumers. Aerated drinks such as cola, fizzy drinks, soda and others contain carbondioxide and have various side effects such as weight gain due to high calories, diabetes, high glycemic load on blood glucose and others.

Based on product, global flavored and functional market can be divided as flavored water and functional water. Functional water has various health benefits as it improves immunity and boosts energy and is expected to be witness higher growth compared to flavored water.

Growing demand from emerging markets and increasing disposable income will provide further growth opportunities for global flavored and functional water market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the global flavored and functional water market in 2014 and the region is expected to witness high growth during the coming years. The flavored and functional water market growth in countries such as China and India is estimated to be high owing to the surging urbanization, changing lifestyle and rise in disposable income.

