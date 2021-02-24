Global Insulation Materials Market: Effective Marketing Strategies And Growing Awareness To Facilitate Market Growth 2019 To 2026
Insulation Materials Market – Overview
This report analyzes and forecasts the market for insulation materials at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global insulation materials market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for insulation materials during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the insulation materials market at the global level.
The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global insulation materials market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the insulation materials market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global insulation materials market by segmenting it in terms of material, type, and application. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for insulation materials in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type, material, and application segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the insulation materials market include BASF SE, Covestro AG, DowDuPont, Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group PLC, Owens Corning, Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain S.A., Johns Manville, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, and Bridgestone. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides the estimated size of the insulation materials market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global insulation materials market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, type, and application of insulation materials. Market size and forecast for each major material, type, and application segment have been provided in terms of the global market.
In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global Insulation Materials Market, by Material
Mineral Wool
Polyurethane Foam
Polyethylene
Polyisocyanurate
Polystyrene
XPS
EPS
Fiberglass
Cellulose
Others
Global Insulation Materials Market, by Type
Blanket Insulation
Concrete Block Insulation
Foam Board
Insulating Concrete Form
Loose-fill Insulation
Radiant Barriers
Rigid Fiber Board Insulation
Spray Foam Insulation
Structural Insulated Panels
Others
Global Insulation Materials Market, by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Marine
Electronics Appliances
Building & Construction
Clothing
Oil & Gas
Furniture
Packaging
Others
Global Insulation Materials Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
An extensive analysis of the insulation materials market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments
A list of key developments in the insulation materials market made by key players
A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the insulation materials market at a global level
Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global insulation materials market between 2017 and 2026
The report provides insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand the level of competition
Porters’ Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They analyze the strengths and weaknesses of competitors in order to enable market players to gain strategic position in the market.
