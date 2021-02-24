Hand Sanitizer Market Overview: Type and Applications, Trends, Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2025

Hand sanitizer helps in prevention from transmission of infection that is mainly caused through hand transmission, which in turn leads to various diseases such as the nosocomial food-borne disease and others. Increasing consumer inclination towards wellness and health is resulting in product innovations, thereby boosting the growth of hand sanitizer market. Improving living standards, rising health expenditure, growing awareness regarding hand hygiene and favorable support from organizations such as FDA and WHO towards need for sanitation has been augmenting demand for the hand sanitizer.

Gel hand sanitizer is likely to continue generating maximum revenue growth in hand sanitizer market as it is easily available across the aisles of various stores, ranging from general stores to supermarkets. In addition, gel hand sanitizer requires comparatively lesser time for effectively eradicating germs. However, foam hand sanitizer is likely to gain traction in the hand sanitizer market over the forecast period. Foam hand sanitizer immediately clings to the hand while applying and is relatively smaller compared to spray, liquid, gel and other types of hand sanitizer. All these factors makes foam hand sanitizer a preferable choice for the customers. Time consuming and easily accessible aspects will continue to drive the growth of hand sanitizer market at an impressive pace.

Hand sanitizers are nowadays used as an alternative to washing hands using soap and water. Hand sanitizers are highly recommended because of their effectiveness in killing germs and microorganisms. The active component in the hand sanitizers is alcohol. The alcohol based sanitizers account to the largest market share in the global hand sanitizers market. But because of the high alcohol content these hand rubs are placed in the flammable liquid categories which in turn questions the safety and effectiveness. The hand sanitizers find extensive use in the hospitals and food service providers where the hand hygiene is of high importance. The hand sanitizer market is expected to witness double digit growth in the forecast period.

Hand sanitizer market: Drivers and restraints

The hand sanitizers market is expected to be driven by the introduction of the new skin safe and sustainable products. The increasing awareness among the consumers about the significance of hand hygiene for the prevention from contagious diseases through promotional campaigns and the media coverage is anticipated to fuel the hand sanitizer market. The innovations in the hand sanitizers such as new formulations with the fragrances is proving to be a new trend in the global hand sanitizer market. The changing lifestyle of the people with embracement of westernization in the habits is expected to be a major reason for the rise in the hand sanitizer market in the developing countries. But the health risks associated with the hand sanitizers due to their chemical ingredients is expected to restrain the hand sanitizer market.

Hand sanitizer market: Segmentation

The hand sanitizer market can be segmented based on product types as:

Foam hand sanitizer

Gel hand sanitizer

Sanitizing hand wipes

Liquid hand sanitizer

Spray hand sanitizer

The hand sanitizer market can be segmented based on sales channel as:

Supermarket

Drug stores

Retailers

Online sales

Grocery stores

The hand sanitizer market can be segmented based on end use as:

Hospitals

Schools

Corporate segments

Restaurants

Military

Household purpose

Others (hotels, shopping plaza, etc.)

The use of hand sanitizers in hospitals accounts for the largest share in the global hand sanitizers market. Hand sanitizers are used by physicians, patients and also the staff and visitors to prevent the spreading of contagious diseases.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Hand sanitizer market: Key market players

Some of the key players identified in the hand sanitizer market are:

The Procter and Gamble company

Gojo industry Inc.

Reckitt benckiser group Plc.

Best sanitizers Inc.

The Himalaya drug company

Henkel corporation

Unilever

Kutol products company

Linkwell corporation

Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

