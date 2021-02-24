Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 129 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

A hardware security module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) are devices specifically built to create a tamper-resistant environment in which to perform cryptographic processes (e.g. encryption or digital signing) and to manage keys associated with those processes. HSMs often provide cryptographic acceleration that is measured in terms of operations. These devices are used to protect critical data processing activities associated with server based applications and can be used to strongly enforce security policies and access controls. These modules are physical devices that traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external network connected appliance and are often validated against security standards such as FIPS.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the increasing penetration of internet, adapting to information systems to ease various operational processes has become essential for organizations as well as individuals. The demand for USB-based or portable HSMs has been increasing owing to their suitability in offline situations, where the hardware security module can be stored in a safe place while not in use, or if the HSM needs to be portable. The features of USB-based hardware security modules, such as portability and USB connectivity, ensure its suitability with laptops, desktops, or workstations, in turn making USB-based HSM the fastest growing market among the various types. The emergence of electronic payments, digital transactions and the growing need to protect highly sensitive financial data from potential security threats has resulted in the largest share of payment processing application in the hardware security modules market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3388711-global-hardware-security-modules-hsm-market-2018-by

The widespread technological transition that led to an increase in adoption of modern innovative technology concepts of IoT and cloud computing, further drives the growth for hardware security modules market, owing to a surge in demand for information and data security. Major demand for hardware security modules emanates from banking and financial institutions that run payment processing on secured platforms such as Mastercard and Visa. The increase in adoption of digital payment methods is giving a major boost to the HSM market. Moreover, the worldwide prominence of bit coins also drives the industries towards adoption of digital transaction processes, and this in turn increases the demand for data and information security solutions provided by HSM. Also, the integration of blockchain transaction security systems with hardware security modules in order to provide the customers a user- friendly interface has further led to growth in the hardware security modules market.

The worldwide market for Hardware Security Modules (HSM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thales

Gemalto

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Swift

Utimaco

IBM

ATOS SE

Ultra Electronics

Futurex

Yubico

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LAN Based

PCle Based

USB Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government

General Enterprise

Manufacturing

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3388711-global-hardware-security-modules-hsm-market-2018-by

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 LAN Based

1.2.2 PCle Based

1.2.3 USB Based

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 BFSI

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 General Enterprise

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thales

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Thales Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Gemalto

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Gemalto Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Swift

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Swift Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Utimaco

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Utimaco Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 IBM

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 IBM Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.