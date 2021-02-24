Healthcare Facilities Management Market : Innovative Change In Global Industry 2019-2026

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market: Overview

This report on the global healthcare facilities management market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the Healthcare facilities management market growth during the said period.

Increasing demand of outsourcing services are playing a major role in driving the global healthcare facilities management market The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market: Segmentation

The healthcare facilities management market has been segmented on the basis of service type and geography. Based on service type, the market has been further classified into soft services, and hard services. On the bases of hard services, the healthcare facilities management market is segmented into plumbing, air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, mechanical and electrical maintenance and others. The others segment comprises of fabric maintenance and others. By soft services, the healthcare facilities management market is classified into cleaning and pest control, laundry, catering, waste management, security and others. Geographically, the report classifies the global healthcare facilities management market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China , India, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Brazil, South Africa, and Italy.

The report also includes key industrial developments in healthcare facilities management market. Porter five forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in healthcare facilities management market is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows work flow in the healthcare facilities management and identifies raw material supplier services providers and end users of this healthcare facilities services is also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in healthcare facilities management market. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025 (%), segment revenue contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global healthcare facilities management market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of healthcare facilities management sector.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global healthcare facilities management market include Siegel-Gallagher Management Company, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., ABM, OCS Group., Medxcel Facilities Management, Aramark, Sodexo, Ecolab USA Inc., Vanguard Resources and ISS World Services A/S, Regional players such as Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A, Serco Group Plc. among others have also been profiled in the report.

The global Healthcare Facilities Management market is segmented as below:

Global Healthcare Facilities Management, By Service Type

Hard Services

Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance

Fire Protection Systems

Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance

Others (Fabric Maintenance, etc.)

Soft Services

Cleaning and Pest Control

Laundry

Catering

Waste Management

Security

Others (Administrative Services, etc.)

Global Healthcare Facilities Management, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

The U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

