Hospital Supplies Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025
Materials and products that used in hospitals and clincis.
Remarkable increase in adoption of disposable hospital supplies across the globe, growing concern about hospital acquired infections (HAIs) should fuel the demand for disposable products.
The global Hospital Supplies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hospital Supplies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hospital Supplies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE healthcare
Covidien
Thermo Fischer and Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen AG
3M Health Care
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Cardinal Heath
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.
Molnlycke Health Care AB
Steris Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Terumo Corporation and Getinge AB
Johnson & Johnson
Baxter International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Disposable Hospital Supplies
Mobility Aids & Transportation Equipment
Operating Room Equipment
Patient Examination Devices
Sterilization & Disinfectant Equipment
Syringes & Needles
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Hospital Supplies Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hospital Supplies
1.2 Hospital Supplies Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hospital Supplies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Disposable Hospital Supplies
1.2.3 Mobility Aids & Transportation Equipment
1.2.4 Operating Room Equipment
1.2.5 Patient Examination Devices
1.2.6 Sterilization & Disinfectant Equipment
1.2.7 Syringes & Needles
1.3 Hospital Supplies Segment by Application
1.3.1 Hospital Supplies Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Hospital Supplies Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Hospital Supplies Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Hospital Supplies Market Size
1.5.1 Global Hospital Supplies Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Hospital Supplies Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Hospital Supplies Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Hospital Supplies Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Hospital Supplies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Hospital Supplies Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Hospital Supplies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Hospital Supplies Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hospital Supplies Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Hospital Supplies Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hospital Supplies Business
7.1 GE healthcare
7.1.1 GE healthcare Hospital Supplies Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Hospital Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 GE healthcare Hospital Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Covidien
7.2.1 Covidien Hospital Supplies Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Hospital Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Covidien Hospital Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Thermo Fischer and Scientific
7.3.1 Thermo Fischer and Scientific Hospital Supplies Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Hospital Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Thermo Fischer and Scientific Hospital Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Boston Scientific Corporation
7.4.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Hospital Supplies Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Hospital Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Hospital Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG
7.5.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Hospital Supplies Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Hospital Supplies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Hospital Supplies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
