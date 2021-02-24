HPLC Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “HPLC Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global HPLC Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global HPLC market. Increasing usage of packaged and processed food has increased the utilization of HPLC in the food industry. Rising environment pollution and the necessity for improving environmental conditions across the globe have increased the usage of HPLC in the environmental industry. Increasing research and development and rising utilization of HPLC in the drug development process are a few factors that are expected to drive the global HPLC market during the forecast period. The global market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

The global HPLC market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global HPLC Market.

Global HPLC Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global HPLC market has been classified into instruments, consumables, and accessories. The consumables segment can be further sub-segmented into columns, filters, vials, and tubes. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of end-user, the global HPLC market has been divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnologies industries, diagnostic laboratories, food and beverage industry, and others. The others segment includes environmental analysis, forensic laboratories, and chemicals and energy. The segments have been analyzed based on health care infrastructure, government investment, and economic development in the regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global HPLC Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global HPLC market has been segmented into four major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global HPLC market include Water Corporation, Agilent Technologies, IDEX Health & Science, ESA Biosciences, Inc., Gilson, Inc., JASCO Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share.

The global HPLC market has been segmented as follows:

Global HPLC Market, by Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

Columns

Filters

Vials

Tubes

Accessories

Global HPLC Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Diagnostic Laboratories

Food and Beverage Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Others ( Environmental, Forensic, and Chemicals & Energy)

Global HPLC Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

