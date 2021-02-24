Hybrid Aircraft Market Research Report Forecast 2025

Reportocean.com “Hybrid Aircraft Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Hybrid Aircraft Market by (Type (Dynastats and Rotastats); Technology (Manned Hybrid Aircraft and Unmanned Hybrid Aircraft); Application (Automotive (Commercial Tours, Surveillance, Research, Cargo Transport, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2017 – 2025

A hybrid aircraft is a powered aircraft that obtains some of its lift as a heavier-than-air aerodyne, and some as a lighter-than-air airship. Dynastats and Rotastats are the two types of hybrid aircraft based on its design. A dynastat is an aircraft, typically intended for long-endurance flights. A dynastat hybrid aircraft is designed with lifting body or/and fixed wings. To create the aerodynamic lift type, it requires forward flight. Where, rotastat aircraft typically intended for heavy lift applications. A rotastat is designed with rotary wings.

The hybrid aircraft market was valued at around USD 540 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 1,200 million by 2025. The global hybrid aircraft market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 9.2% between 2017 and 2025.

