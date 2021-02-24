Hybrid Aircraft Market Research Report Forecast 2025
Hybrid Aircraft Market by (Type (Dynastats and Rotastats); Technology (Manned Hybrid Aircraft and Unmanned Hybrid Aircraft); Application (Automotive (Commercial Tours, Surveillance, Research, Cargo Transport, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2017 – 2025
Report Brief
The report covers forecast and analysis for the hybrid aircraft market on a global and regional level
The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market
Detailed information about the market opportunities are discussed
The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report
The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report
The market numbers has been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches
The hybrid aircraft market has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and applications which in turn bifurcated on regional level as well
All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends
The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the hybrid aircraft market
The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players
Market Summary
Overview
A hybrid aircraft is a powered aircraft that obtains some of its lift as a heavier-than-air aerodyne, and some as a lighter-than-air airship. Dynastats and Rotastats are the two types of hybrid aircraft based on its design. A dynastat is an aircraft, typically intended for long-endurance flights. A dynastat hybrid aircraft is designed with lifting body or/and fixed wings. To create the aerodynamic lift type, it requires forward flight. Where, rotastat aircraft typically intended for heavy lift applications. A rotastat is designed with rotary wings.
Value
The hybrid aircraft market was valued at around USD 540 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 1,200 million by 2025. The global hybrid aircraft market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 9.2% between 2017 and 2025.
