Label Friendly Starches Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018–2026

Label-friendly Starches: Market Outlook

Starches are otherwise called as amylum and it is a carbohydrate which consists of various glucose units in it. This polysaccharide is mostly produced by various plants. Starch is one of the most common carbohydrate found in the human diet and is present in large amount in wheat, rice, maize, cassava, and potatoes. A pure starch is a white odourless and tasteless powder which is insoluble in alcohol or cold water. Starch consists of two types of molecules such as amylopectin and amylose. Depending on the plant, starch contains 80% of amylopectin and 20% of amylose in it.

For industrial purposes starch is usually converted into sugar, such as fermenting and malting to produce beer, biofuel, and whisky. It is processed to produce various sugars in the food processing industry. In order to produce pastes, the starch is mixed with water which is used as a thickening agent. Apart from food grade starches, there is industrial starch which is widely used in the paper making process. There are several types of starch such as native starch and modified starch. The native starch is the natural form of starch which isn’t modified using any chemicals. There are several types of native starch available such as label-friendly starches.

Label-friendly starches are certain naturally-derived texturizers. These starches have greater process tolerance, stability, and longer shelf life. The label-friendly starches have exceptional dispersibility, strong water-binding and high viscosity in mild processing.

Label-friendly starches and its Properties:

Label-friendly starches disperses easily in the hot water and helps provide higher viscosity at low starch levels. It also retains viscosity through mild heating. The label-friendly starches helps to address the need for stability through freeze/heat cycles common to convenience foods. Label-friendly starches can replace modified starches in frozen-ready meals without compromising taste, texture or appearance. They have various applications in mild-processed frozen-ready meals, slow-cooked pulled pork, hams, mild-processed cooked egg products, and batters.

Label-friendly starches lends viscosity and mouth feel, and stays stable through 10 thaw and freeze cycles. It delivers upfront viscosity and stability through cooking/freezing. Label-friendly starches helps improve the texture and succulence in easy-to-pull, slow-cooked meats. Label-friendly starches helps provide uniform adhesion, and adds crispy texture. Label-friendly starches also helps simplify shaping with a less-sticky meat substrate, provides a firm texture and bite, and provides excellent structure-forming properties and water-holding capacity. The increase in the demand for bakery and confectionery products globally, helps increase the demand for label-friendly starches.

Global Label-friendly starches Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global label-friendly starches market has been segmented as:

Milk concentrate blends

Whey protein blends

Skim milk blends

Whey protein concentrate blends

On the basis of end use, the global label-friendly starches market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverage Manufacturers Dairy Products Bakery Soups, Sauces & Dressings Infant Formula Convenience Foods Snacks & Confectionery Beverages Others

On the basis of source, the global label-friendly starches market has been segmented as:

Corn

Wheat

Potato

Tapioca

Others

Global Label-friendly starches Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Label-friendly starches market identified across the value chain include Ingredion Inc., Cargill, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, BENEO GmbH, Kent Corporation, MGP Ingredients, Inc., AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG, American Key Food Products, LLC, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Iberia Sa, Thai Flour Co., Ltd., Manildra Group, Avebe U.A among the other label-friendly starches manufacturers.