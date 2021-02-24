Luxury Travel Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Luxury Travel market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Luxury Travel market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customized and Private Vacation

Adventure and Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration and Special Event

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Key Stakeholders

Luxury Travel Manufacturers

Luxury Travel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Luxury Travel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Luxury Travel market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

