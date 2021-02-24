Managed Wifi Solution Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028
Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Introduction
Increasing need to develop the infrastructure for the Wi-Fi and the shift towards a better technology for Wi-Fi is fetching more detailed study on managed Wi-Fi solutions market. There are many studies and projects which are recently being tested related to cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions & services which would be the thing of the future.
The continuous internet connectivity with appropriate features can be attained with managed Wi-Fi solutions. Because of the increased internet usage and the rise in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) culture there have been a pressure on the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to innovate in terms of management, scalability and security.
Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges
Some of the drivers for the managed Wi-Fi Solutions market are increased number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, such as laptops, game consoles, smartphones, tablets and digital cameras at a fast pace and demand of high-speed networks. Other drivers for managed Wi-Fi solutions market include the rapid increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi across different venues and increasing adoption of enterprise mobility services.
One of the restraint for managed Wi-Fi solutions Market is that there is no regulation and standards for interconnectivity of different units for the interoperability. Another restraint for managed Wi-Fi solutions market is the security part which is not viable to cover for the free Wi-Fi’s.
Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Segmentation
The managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be segmented on the basis of component, networking service, and region.
On the basis of component the managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be divided into;
- Solution
- Services
- Networking Service
- Network Security
- Network Auditing and Testing
- Network Planning and Designing
- Configuration and Change Management
- Network Consulting
- Infrastructure Service
- Installation and Provisioning
- Wireless Infrastructure Maintenance and Management
- System Integration and Upgradation
- Survey and Analysis and Training and Support
The segment tells about the types of components which are a part of managed Wi-Fi solutions.
On the basis of vertical the managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be segmented into;
- Government and Public Sector
- Retail
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Hospitality
- Education
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecommunications
- Others
The segment tells about the different industries in which managed Wi-Fi solutions are used.
Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Key Players
The managed Wi-Fi solutions market currently is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by the established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the managed Wi-Fi solution market are WiFi Spark, Verizon, Purple, Vodafone, Comcast Business, Fujitsu, Megapath, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Mojo Networks, Ruckus Wireless, AT&T, Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Sprint, Eastlink Suddenlink and others of managed Wi-Fi solutions market.