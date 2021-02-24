Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Managed Wifi Solution Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Introduction

Increasing need to develop the infrastructure for the Wi-Fi and the shift towards a better technology for Wi-Fi is fetching more detailed study on managed Wi-Fi solutions market. There are many studies and projects which are recently being tested related to cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions & services which would be the thing of the future.

The continuous internet connectivity with appropriate features can be attained with managed Wi-Fi solutions. Because of the increased internet usage and the rise in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) culture there have been a pressure on the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to innovate in terms of management, scalability and security.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the managed Wi-Fi Solutions market are increased number of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, such as laptops, game consoles, smartphones, tablets and digital cameras at a fast pace and demand of high-speed networks. Other drivers for managed Wi-Fi solutions market include the rapid increase in the deployment of public Wi-Fi across different venues and increasing adoption of enterprise mobility services.

One of the restraint for managed Wi-Fi solutions Market is that there is no regulation and standards for interconnectivity of different units for the interoperability. Another restraint for managed Wi-Fi solutions market is the security part which is not viable to cover for the free Wi-Fi’s.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Segmentation

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be segmented on the basis of component, networking service, and region.

On the basis of component the managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be divided into;

  • Solution
  • Services
    • Networking Service
      • Network Security
      • Network Auditing and Testing
      • Network Planning and Designing
      • Configuration and Change Management
      • Network Consulting
    • Infrastructure Service
      • Installation and Provisioning
      • Wireless Infrastructure Maintenance and Management
      • System Integration and Upgradation
      • Survey and Analysis and Training and Support

The segment tells about the types of components which are a part of managed Wi-Fi solutions.

On the basis of vertical the managed Wi-Fi solutions market can be segmented into;

  • Government and Public Sector
  • Retail
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Hospitality
  • Education
  • Manufacturing
  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Others

The segment tells about the different industries in which managed Wi-Fi solutions are used.

Managed Wi-Fi Solutions Market: Key Players

The managed Wi-Fi solutions market currently is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by the established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the managed Wi-Fi solution market are WiFi Spark, Verizon, Purple, Vodafone, Comcast Business, Fujitsu, Megapath, Aruba, Cisco Systems, Mojo Networks, Ruckus Wireless, AT&T, Charter Communications, CenturyLink, Sprint, Eastlink Suddenlink and others of managed Wi-Fi solutions market.

