Membrane Filters Market See Incredible Growth During 2017 – 2025
Global Membrane Filters Market: Overview
This report analyzes the global membrane filters market in terms of its current and future scenario. High growth in population in water-stressed areas, scarcity of pure water, and rise in demand for membrane filters in the food & beverages industry for protein separation process, clarification of fruit juices and alcoholic beverages, and for sterile vaccine production in the biopharmaceuticals industry are estimated to be the major drivers of the global membrane filters market during the forecast period.
The report comprises a detailed elaborate executive summary including a market snapshot that provides information on various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on technology, application, and material. An elaborative qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends of the membrane filters market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises pricing analysis to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of country, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global membrane filters market.
Global Membrane Filters Market: Key Segments
Based on technology, the global membrane filters market has been segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, and ion exchange. The market segments have been analyzed based on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and their preference for water treatment, food & beverages, and healthcare industries. Market size and forecast for each of the segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period, i.e. 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year. Based on application, the global membrane filters market has been classified into environmental, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. The segments have been analyzed based on the rise in demand for membrane filters from water & wastewater treatment plants, dairy, and biopharmaceutical industries. Market size and forecast for each of the segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period, viz. 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year. On the basis of material, the membrane filters market has been divided into polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PS), cellulose-based, nylon, polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The segmentation has been done based on the usage of a particular membrane in industrial processes, such as desalination of sea water and separation of proteins.
Global Membrane Filters Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global membrane filters market has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period, 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also profiles major players in the global membrane filters market based on attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report are Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, 3M, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Novasep, and TriSep Corporation (Microdyn-Nadir US, Inc.).
Global Membrane Filters Market has been segmented as:
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Technology
Microfiltration
Ultrafiltration
Nanofiltration
Reverse Osmosis
Chromatography
Ion Exchange
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Application
Environmental
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Desalination
Public Utility Water Treatment/Reuse
Others
Food & Beverages
Dairy Processing
Beverage Processing
Food Processing
Others
Health Care
Drug Delivery and Biotherapeutics/Biopharmaceuticals
Molecular Diagnostic and Molecular Biology
Laboratory Filtration, Detection, and Separation and Analysis
Protection from Medical Gases
Others
Electrical & Electronics (E&E)
Oil & Gas
Automotive & Appliances
Aerospace & Aviation
Petrochemical & Power Plants
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Material
Polyethersulfone (PES)
Polysulfone (PS)
Cellulose-based
Nylon
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Polyacrilonitrile (PAN)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of APAC
Latin America (LATAM)
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of Middle East & Africa
