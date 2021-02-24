Microplate Readers Market Dynamics 2018-2028: Technology, Competitive Landscape, Strategies of Key Players, Analysis & Forecast

Improvements in routine laboratory processes for the pharmaceutical industry are made through the use of products which can handle samples in seconds. For such processes, microplate readers help industries save time and cost. A microplate reader allows scientists in the life sciences field to use their time for productive activities such as data analysis. A microplate reader is used to detect biological, chemical, and physical reactions by measuring the emitted light. Hence, it helps scientists to generate actionable insights. Microplate readers find applications in research, bioassay validation, and drug discovery. Also, quality control can be achieved with the help of microplate readers. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries also have great use of microplate readers. Microplate readers are also used in academic laboratories. These applications of microplate readers provide a great opportunity to the microplate readers market in the near future.

Microplate Readers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Microplate readers are economic and hence, an attractive choice for customers. Also, their attractive features make them ideal for absorbance readers and microplate washers. Increasing adoption of microplate readers by scientist communities is an important driver for the microplate readers market. Moreover, the high prevalence of diseases, high-throughput screening (HTS) for drug discovery, rising patient awareness, growing research and development initiatives, and genomic technology are some other drivers for the microplate readers market. However, factors such as sensitivity towards storage conditions and label-free technologies are some restrains for the microplate readers market.

Microplate Readers Market: Segmentation

The microplate readers market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation of the microplate readers market on the basis of mode type:

Single Mode

Multimode

Segmentation of the microplate readers market on the basis of application:

Protein colorimetric assays

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays

Nucleic acid quantification

Enzyme kinetics

Others

Segmentation of the microplate readers market on the basis of Laboratory type:

Pathology Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Others

Segmentation of the microplate readers market on the basis of end use:

Energy and Utility

Computer and Electronics

Education

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation of the microplate readers market on the basis of enterprise size:

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Microplate Readers Market: Key Players

Some key players in the microplate readers market are Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co, MDS Analytical Technologies, Corning, BMG LABTECH, Molecular Devices, LLC, Tecan Trading AG, Bruker, PerkinElmer Corporation, and BioTek Instruments, Inc. These players are expected to highly influence the microplate readers market during the forecast period.

Microplate Readers Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to be a leading microplate readers market due to a considerable increase in research and healthcare infrastructure funding. The growing medical biotechnology sector is driving the microplate readers market in Latin America. Europe is expected to have potential growth owing to the favorable government policies for the development of healthcare infrastructure and molecular device companies. The Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth of the microplate readers market owing to the increase in population, growing awareness among patients, changing lifestyles, and increasing per capita expenditure. The microplate readers market in India and China is expected to grow at a considerate rate due to the growing economic conditions of the region. The Middle East and Africa is expected to have moderate growth in the microplate readers market owing to the expansion of pharmaceutical companies and the rising support to the healthcare infrastructure as well as biotech labs.