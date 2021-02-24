Military Personal Protective Equipment Market | North America to Remain Dominant as Region

According to the published report, the global military personal protective equipment market had a valuation of US$11.23 in 2015, which is anticipated to be calculated at US$19.09 bn until 2024. This improvement in the valuation is predicated to occur at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2024.

Body Armor Segment Predicted to Maintain Leading Segment Position

The global market for military personal protective equipment is divided into several segments based on three criteria: product type, application and regional extent. Of all the segments encompassed by this market, the body armor segment held the leading position, and is further expected hold its ground by 2024, by acquiring a share of 33.1% until the same year. Apart from this, the pelvic protection systems segment is also predicted to rise significantly during the same forecast period.

From a geographical perspective, the global military personal protection equipment market is divided into five key regions: Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. As per the published report, the North America is projected to hold a dominating market share until 2024. This is mainly due to immense technological innovations happening in the countries belonging to this region. Asia Pacific is following in close footsteps behind North America, thus anticipated to hold the second spot regarding the market shares.

With an intense and volatile situation in the Middle East region as well as in other Asian countries such as India and Afghanistan, there is a high demand for utilizing military protection equipment in these geographies. Such a high demand has been one of the most crucial and significant factors for maintaining the growth of the global military protection equipment market. Coupled with this is the rise in number of ground troops and cavalry units used for combat operations that also has led to a boost in the market, thus positively contributing towards the revenue. Until recent times, in many warfare affected regions, there has been no sign of conflict abatement, which further signifies that there is immense scope for the global military protection equipment market to grow in the future.