Nanopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

Nanopharmaceuticals are colloidal particles of 10 to 1,000 nanometers (1 micron) in size. They are widely used in drug delivery. Nanopharmaceuticals are diverse both in their shape and composition and often offer an advantage as compared to their “bulk” counterparts primarily because of size.

There are two types of nanopharmaceuticals: (1) those where the therapeutic molecules are themselves the drug (i.e.,the therapeutic compound itself also functions as its own carrier); and (2) those where the therapeutic molecules are directly coupled (functionalized, entrapped, or coated) to a nanoparticle carrier.

Scope of the Report:

USA is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 8756.7 million USD in 2015. At the same time, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

USA is the largest market of nanopharmaceuticals, which occupies 60.69 percent of global nanopharmaceuticals market share in 2014. It is followed by Europe, which has around 33.37 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and China.

The relatively-mature technology is NanoCrystalsTM, DissCubes® and Nanopure®. The carrier includes nanospheres, nanocapsules, solid lipid nanoparticles, microemulsion, nanoliposome, magnetic nanoparticles, polymeric micelles, dendrimers, and inorganic nanometer carrier.



This report focuses on the Nanopharmaceuticals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline

Roche

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Astrazeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene

Novavax

Stryker

Gilead Sciences

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Samyang Biopharm

Mitsubishi Pharma

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Selecta Biosciences

Par Pharmaceutical

Cerulean Pharma

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Lummy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liposomes

Polymeric Micelles

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Microemulsion and Nnanoemulsion

Nanosuspension

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cancer and Tumor

Autoimmune Disorders

Inflammation

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nanopharmaceuticals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Liposomes

1.2.2 Polymeric Micelles

1.2.3 Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

1.2.4 Microemulsion and Nnanoemulsion

1.2.5 Nanosuspension

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cancer and Tumor

1.3.2 Autoimmune Disorders

1.3.3 Inflammation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Merck

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Merck Nanopharmaceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Pfizer

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Pfizer Nanopharmaceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Novartis

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Novartis Nanopharmaceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Abbott

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Abbott Nanopharmaceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 GlaxoSmithKline

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GlaxoSmithKline Nanopharmaceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Roche

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nanopharmaceuticals Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Roche Nanopharmaceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

