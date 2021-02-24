Nanorobotics Systems Market Trends and Dynamics

Nanorobotics is an evolving technology arena that creates robots or machines which have components near to the scale of a nanometre (10−9 meters). Nanorobotics denotes the nanotechnology engineering discipline of planning, designing, and building nanorobots, primarily from molecular components. Nanorobotics is an attractive new field, especially in medicine, which focuses on directed drug delivery using nanoscale molecular machines. These nanobots carry a load with the drug and they are capable of identifying specific categories of cancer cells among billions of healthy cells by using biomarkers. The nanobots then disentangle on contact with the target cells and release the drug, thereby destroying the transmuted cells.

Some of the major drivers of micro- and nanorobots are initiatives undertaken by universities and governments to encourage investments in this sector, the increasing acceptance and preferment of entrepreneurship, and technological advancements in the field. All these factors are poised to fuel the growth of the nanorobotics systems market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for miniaturization coupled with high demand for automation across sectors has driven the overall nanorobotics systems market. Countries such as the U.S., Japan, and the U.K. hold majority share in this market. This is due to factors such as advancement in technology, availability of high end infrastructure, and high capital disbursement into development of new and developed nanorobotics systems.

High manufacturing cost as well as challenges related to miniaturization are some of the major restraints faced by the industry. However, emergence of mind-controlled nanorobots and development of swarm intelligence is expected to give a positive push to the global nanorobotics systems market. Moreover, growing health related issues, higher acceptance of automated medical devices, and advancements in features of nanorobotics systems will lead to higher growth of the global market.

The global nanorobotics market can be divide into five regions. They are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held a considerable market share and is expected to be the market leader over the forecast period. One of the foremost factors for the region’s growth is the growing backing of nanorobotics from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and National Science Foundation (NSF). Growing adoption of nanotechnology coupled with high expenditure on healthcare will foster the growth in this region in the future. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the maximum rate during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income, and significant growth of aging population will fuel the growth of the nanorobotics systems market in the region. Additionally, a number of companies are looking to tap into this growing market; therefore, they are investing heavily in this region, which is poised to further propel the growth of this market.

The nanorobotics systems market is extremely disjointed due to the existence of many vendors. As the market is highly capital-intensive, market players are shifting toward mergers and acquisitions, to minimize cost and leverage on technological advancements. This has resulted in reduced cost for single players. Various sellers are concentrating on incorporating the best supplementary tools to increase the instrument performance.