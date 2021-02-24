Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Industry

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and local time by processing signals from satellites in space. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global Constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. Of course in the widest sense, this is a highly precise, continuous, all-weather and a real-time technique.

American GPS technology and WAAS system in the global GNSS industry is the most important, the most comprehensive, the most used. Although in recent years, China and the European GNSS industry is developing rapidly, but in quite a long period of time, the United States will remain the GNSS service in various corners of the globe.

Japan’s internal market has been APAC’s largest for a while and served by GPS-based augmented systems, such as MSAS, and in the future by QZSS (seven satellites are expected in orbit by 2020). With a bandwidth-hungry and tech-savvy consumer base, Japan is a big, attractive GNSS market, but difficult to penetrate due to local dominance. It is understood that entering the Japanese market is medium risk, high cost, with high expectations from customers and prospects for long-term returns.

The global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Qualcomm

Trimble Navigation

Broadcom

CSR(Qualcomm)

Laird PLC

Furuno Electric

Rockwell Collins

Texas Instruments

Cobham

Hexagon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Global Constellations

Regional Constellations

Satellite-Based Augmentations

Segment by Application

Rail

Surveying

Agriculture

LBS

Timing Sync

Road

Maritime

Aviation

