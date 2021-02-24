NEXT GENERATION OSS & BSS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Next Generation OSS & BSS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation OSS & BSS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture plc
Amdocs
Capgemini SE
CSG System International
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Revenue Management
Service Fulfilment
Service Assurance
Customer Management
Network Management Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Cable & Satellite
Fixed & Wireless
Mobile
MVNO/MVNE
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next Generation OSS & BSS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next Generation OSS & BSS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Revenue Management
1.4.3 Service Fulfilment
1.4.4 Service Assurance
1.4.5 Customer Management
1.4.6 Network Management Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Cable & Satellite
1.5.3 Fixed & Wireless
1.5.4 Mobile
1.5.5 MVNO/MVNE
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size
2.2 Next Generation OSS & BSS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Next Generation OSS & BSS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Next Generation OSS & BSS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation OSS & BSS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture plc
12.1.1 Accenture plc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture plc Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accenture plc Recent Development
12.2 Amdocs
12.2.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.2.4 Amdocs Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.3 Capgemini SE
12.3.1 Capgemini SE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.3.4 Capgemini SE Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Capgemini SE Recent Development
12.4 CSG System International
12.4.1 CSG System International Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.4.4 CSG System International Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 CSG System International Recent Development
12.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)
12.5.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.5.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Recent Development
12.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
12.6.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction
12.6.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Recent Development
Continued….
