NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
NVH stands for noise, vibration, and harshness, and the noise is what the driver and passengers can hear, the vibration is what they can feel and the harshness is how much of an effect thumps, bumps, noise and vibration have on the cabin and its occupants. It is an aggregative indicator with which to measure the quality of automobile manufacturing. As many as one-third vehicle faults are related to the NVH of vehicles.
Scope of the Report:
In the last several years, though the production of automotive NVH products is increasing, but the global automotive NVH industry development is relative slow due to the decrease of price.
In the next several years, the development of automotive NVH products are still slow as the price of NVH products will decrease go ahead.
As the development of global automotive industry, the demand for automotive NVH products is increasing. In addition, the pursue for better driving experience is another promoting factors.
China is the largest supplier of global NVH products, with market share nearly 30%. While Europe is the largest consumption market with market share of 27.57%, followed by China at a market share of 23.9%.
This report focuses on the NVH (System, Parts, Materials) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sumitomoriko
Autoneum
Zhuzhou Times
Tuopu
Nihon Tokushu Toryo
Zhong Ding
Cooper Standard
3M
Henkel
STP
Wolverine
Asimco technologies
JX Zhao’s
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Rubber Shock Absorber
Sound Insulation
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Auto Parts Market
Automobile Market
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3734893-global-nvh-system-parts-materials-market-2019-by
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Rubber Shock Absorber
1.2.2 Sound Insulation
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Auto Parts Market
1.3.2 Automobile Market
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Sumitomoriko
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Sumitomoriko NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Autoneum
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Autoneum NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Zhuzhou Times
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Zhuzhou Times NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Tuopu
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Tuopu NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Nihon Tokushu Toryo
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Nihon Tokushu Toryo NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Zhong Ding
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
……..CONTINUED
