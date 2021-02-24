Organic Coconut Water Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2016 – 2022

Coconut water is a clear liquid which is found inside coconuts and it is generally consumed as a beverage mostly in tropical region as it keeps hydrated. It is sweet in taste and is consumed as a refreshing drink. Organic coconut water is natural isotonic beverage which is low in fat and calories. Organic coconut water contains less quantity of chemicals and is healthy for consumption as it contains electrolytes. It is perfect balance of electrolytes which replenishes after exercise and workout. Organic coconut water contains minerals such as potassium, magnesium, sodium, calcium, vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, phosphorous and amino acids. Many research proved that organic food contains more desirable antioxidants which can reduce risk of poisonous heavy metals. Organic coconut water market is expanding at a rapid speed and is replacing many sports drink. It has been noticed that organic coconut water is occupying shelves of many supermarkets and convenience stores. It is even available online. Consumers now a days prefer organic beverages over other drinks which contains more sugar thus, increasing the demand of organic beverages market. Organic coconut water is now a days a new and rising trend among the health drinks.

The market for organic coconut water is anticipated to be driven by its health benefits, antioxidants capacity, micronutrients content, better taste and others. Health benefits of organic coconut water are, it contains several vitamins and minerals which keeps body hydrated, good for digestive system as it cures many disorders like dysentery, diarrhea, vomiting, it even is good for heart as the organic water controls cholesterol thus, reducing chances of strokes and attacks. As organic coconut water contains fewer pesticides it can also be considered as a market dynamics because that will increase the consumption. Organic coconut water can be frozen which enhances the taste of it. As organic coconut water comes in small plastic bottles and tetra packs it can be easily carried and stored. Coconut water have many skin benefits attached to it which can be taken as an opportunity. Organic coconut water can be mixed with vinegar and used for replenishing the skin and keeping it hydrated. Organic coconut water is used in skin and hair products, it is consumed as sports drink in yoga institutes and gyms, it is consumed after exercise and workout.

The global organic coconut water market is segmented on the basis of flavors, form, application, packaging and region. On the basis of flavors organic coconut water are segments as natural, aloe vera, white grape, grape and pear, pineapple, mango and coffee. On the basis of forms organic coconut water are segments as powder (dried coconut water powder) and liquid. On the basis of packaging global organic coconut water is segmented as tetra packs, plastic bottles and cans. Organic coconut water market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores and online.

Geographically, the global organic coconut water market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. South Africa market is considered as the fastest growing market in the world for packed coconut water, because it is a developing country and people out there will consider packed products to be more hygienic. Consumption of organic coconut water is much higher in U.K. to near about 25-26 Mn liters. Tropical cities like India, Sri Lanka, and European cities, Brazil, Thailand and Japan where coconuts production and consumption is on higher side.

The major players identified across the value chain of organic coconut water are Celebes Coconut Corporation (Philippines, Southeast Asia), Harmless Harvest (San Francisco, US), COCOZIA, VITA COCO (New York, United States), The Coca-Cola Company (ZICO), Coco Libre, Harvest Bay, Navitas Naturals, Kulau, COPRA Inc. among others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

