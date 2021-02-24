Otdr Testing Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018–2026

OTDR Testing Market: Introduction

The OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer) is useful for testing the characteristics of the fiber optic cable. It can measure, detect, identify and locate optical components in an installed network including optical connectors, splitters, and fusion splices as well as faults such as tights bend causing high loss and break. An OTDR testing equipment combines a detector and a laser source to provide an inside image of the fiber link. Later, if the problem arises the comparison can be made between the original trace and a second trace. The key benefit of using an OTDR testing is the single-ended test which requires only one instrument and operator to find a fault in a network

Vendors in the OTDR testing market are focusing on research and development activities to evolve and enhance the technology. Also, the vendors are focused on integrating features that can enhance the quality of experience of the end user by reducing the test time. Increasing adoption of fiber optic cable and the increase in the demand for the internet are few of the key trends in the OTDR testing market.

OTDR Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Fiber optics act as the pillar of the Internet, as optical fiber cable is used as the medium for transmitting information from one point to another. Thus, increasing demand for high-speed internet is anticipated to surge the demand for the optical fiber cable and consequently drives the OTDR testing market over the forecast period. Moreover, growth in the end-use sectors such as telecommunication and military & aerospace will also be anticipated driving the growth of the OTDR testing market in the coming years. Furthermore, the existence of dark fiber also needs to be tested before installation. This will also drive the OTDR testing market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, lack of awareness amongst people in the emerging economies is anticipated to act as a factor hampering the growth of the global OTDR testing market over the forecast period. Additionally, the presence of a large installed base of fiber and slower adoption of OTDR testing technology also acts a challenge for the growth of the OTDR market in the coming years.

OTDR Testing Market: Segmentation

The OTDR Testing market can be categorized on the basis of type, application, and end-user. On the basis of application, the adoption of OTDR testing is predictable to rise exponentially owing to the growing adoption of OTDR for testing fiber optic cables. On the basis of end-user, the demand for OTDR testing is increasing in the telecommunication sector.

OTDR Testing market can be segmented on the basis of type:

OTDR Testing With Launch Cable

OTDR Testing With Launch and Receive Cable

OTDR Testing market can be segmented on the basis of application:

Testing Fiber Optic Cables

Optical Cable Maintenance and Construction

Sensing Chemical and Gases

Return Loss Measurement

OTDR Testing market can be segmented on the basis of end-user:

Telecommunication

Private Enterprise Network

Cable TV

Military & Aerospace

Others

OTDR Testing Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the OTDR market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, China, SEA & Pacific, Japan and MEA (Middle East & Africa). The regional demand dynamics is directly reliant on demand from the end-use sector. Over the forecast period, North America followed by Europe are anticipated to dominate the OTDR testing market owing to the presence of the majority of the OTDR testing vendors in the region. The OTDR testing market in North America is anticipated to grow at a hefty CAGR owing to increasing demand for high-speed internet and technological advancements in optical fibers in the region. The emerging economies such as China, India, MEA, etc. are estimated to witness the growth of the OTDR testing market over the forecast period.

OTDR Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the OTDR testing market are AFL, Anritsu, EXFO Inc., FIBERCORE, Fluke Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, among others.