Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market

Description

Track and trace solutions are not just economic measures for supply-chain efficiency. Experts estimate that 5% of all drugs sold worldwide are counterfeits – in some countries, figures even reach a shocking 50 %. Billions of products are “lost in the supply chain” every year. Counterfeit drugs and product diversion risk lives, undermine revenues, and threaten company reputations. The pharmaceutical industry needs to ensure supply-chain security and gain the ability to authenticate the ePedigree, or life history, of a product.

Track and trace solutions are an essential part of this strategy. Track and trace solutions identify the origins of a pharmaceutical industry product and verify its authenticity. Moreover, track and trace solutions also help combat product diversion, whereby legitimate products are diverted from one market to another, with implications for licensing obligations and distribution agreements as well as for revenues.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Pharma Track and Trace Solutions are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions is used in Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 69.5 % in 2017.

The global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market is valued at 840 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2380 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Optel Vision

Siemens

IBM

Axway

Mettler-Toledo

Systech

SAP

Seidenader Maschinenbau

Antares Vision

Sea Vision

TraceLink

Adents International

Xyntek

Holoflex

ACG Worldwide

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Barcodes

RFID

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

