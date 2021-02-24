POC HbA1C Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
POC diagnostic tests help in reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment of a disease.
The high adoption of molecular POC testing will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global POC HbA1C testing market till 2021.
The global POC HbA1C Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on POC HbA1C Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall POC HbA1C Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abbott
Alere
Bio-Rad Laboratories
ARKRAY
Diazyme Laboratories
EKF Diagnostics
OSANG Healthcare
Menarini Diagnostics
PTS Diagnostics
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Siemens
Tosoh Bioscience
Trinity Biotech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Consumable
Instruments
Segment by Application
Hospital& Clinics
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
Homecare Settings
Table Of Contents:
1 POC HbA1C Testing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of POC HbA1C Testing
1.2 POC HbA1C Testing Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Consumable
1.2.3 Instruments
1.3 POC HbA1C Testing Segment by Application
1.3.1 POC HbA1C Testing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hospital& Clinics
1.3.3 Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
1.3.4 Homecare Settings
1.4 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market by Region
1.4.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Size
1.5.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global POC HbA1C Testing Production (2014-2025)
2 Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global POC HbA1C Testing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global POC HbA1C Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global POC HbA1C Testing Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers POC HbA1C Testing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 POC HbA1C Testing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 POC HbA1C Testing Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 POC HbA1C Testing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in POC HbA1C Testing Business
7.1 Abbott
7.1.1 Abbott POC HbA1C Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 POC HbA1C Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Abbott POC HbA1C Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Alere
7.2.1 Alere POC HbA1C Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 POC HbA1C Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Alere POC HbA1C Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories
7.3.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories POC HbA1C Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 POC HbA1C Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories POC HbA1C Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 ARKRAY
7.4.1 ARKRAY POC HbA1C Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 POC HbA1C Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 ARKRAY POC HbA1C Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Diazyme Laboratories
7.5.1 Diazyme Laboratories POC HbA1C Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 POC HbA1C Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Diazyme Laboratories POC HbA1C Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
