Procurement Outsourcing Services Market : Latest Development In Global Industry 2019-2026

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market: Overview

This comprehensive report titled Procurement Outsourcing Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026 published by Transparency Market Research analyzes and provides growth forecast for the procurement outsourcing services market at the global as well as regional level.

In terms of region, the procurement outsourcing services market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services that play a key role in the expansion of the procurement outsourcing services market between 2018 and 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the procurement outsourcing services market during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed ecosystem analysis and opportunity analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global procurement outsourcing services market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario prevailing in the market. The study incorporates procurement outsourcing services market attractiveness analysis, in which market segments, such as business process outsourcing services and consulting services, are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to provide a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the procurement outsourcing services market, attractiveness analysis of every geographic region mentioned in the report has been provided.

An overview of the procurement outsourcing services market detailing key trends and dynamics has been included to provide a clear understanding of the market ecosystem forces. The dynamics include impact analysis of market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities projected in the procurement outsourcing services market. Additionally, the report provides analysis of business strategies adopted by market leaders in the procurement outsourcing services market. Trends and services related to procurement outsourcing services, along with their application areas, have also been explained in the report.

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global procurement outsourcing services market. Based on type, the market has been broadly segmented into business process outsourcing services and consulting services. In terms of industry, the market has been classified into BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), energy & utilities, healthcare, IT & telecom, professional services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and others. Further, the report provides a detailed breakdown of the procurement outsourcing services market across geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, thus providing valuable insights both at the micro and macro levels.

The report highlights the competitive scenario prevailing in the procurement outsourcing services market, ranking all major players according to their recent developments and geographical presence. Insights provided in the report are a result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

The procurement outsourcing services market in North America has been segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America, while for Europe, it has been divided into France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The procurement outsourcing services market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides strategic information required to understand the procurement outsourcing services market along with component and industry verticals.

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers have been referred for developing preliminary understanding of the market.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased feedback of the procurement outsourcing services market across geographies. Primary interviews have been conducted with industry experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate existing data and analysis, which have helped with new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc. These factors have helped to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research has again been discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global procurement outsourcing services market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the procurement outsourcing services market are Accenture Plc, GEP, Genpact Ltd., Wipro Limited, Infosys Ltd., Aquanima, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, LLC, HCL Technologies, WNS, IBM Corporation and Xchanging among others.

The procurement outsourcing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

By Type

Business Process Outsourcing Services

Category Management

Source Management

Procurement Management

Supplier Management

Procure to Pay

By Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Electronics

Retail

Logistics

Others (Defense, Paper & Pulp)

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

