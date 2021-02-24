Radiosurgery Robotic Systems Market outlook to 2026 scrutinized in new research

Radiosurgery treatment uses focused beams of special ionized radiations directed at the patient. It is primarily used to treat tumors. High dose radiation is delivered to the tumor by directing the beam through the tumor at different orientations. Before the introduction of real-time tissue tracking, radiosurgery was only limited to brain treatments by using stereotactic frames. However, the scope of radiosurgery treatment has drastically increased because of the introduction of real-time tissue tracking systems in the current commercially available non-invasive radiosurgery robotic systems.

The radiosurgery robotic system is a type of robotic system designed to deliver stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and high-precision radio surgical procedures. Radiosurgery robotic systems includes three major types namely CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, gamma knife perfexion radiosurgery system, and truebeam Stx radiosurgery system. The CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system is a frameless radiosurgery device that consists of a robotic arm that holds a linear accelerator. Availability of X-ray imaging device and optional synchrony system in the device make the CyberKnife system distinct from its competitors. The TrueBeam STx robotic radiosurgery system is another frameless radiosurgery system that incorporates linear accelerator with micro-multileaf collimators to create beam shaping. The GammaKnife Perfexion stereotactic radiosurgery system streamlines the workflow and expands the treatable volume through its unique automated, multi-source collimator.

Increasing incidences of brain cancer and spinal cancer, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and rising adoption of robotic technology are the major factors that drive the expansion of the radiosurgery robotic systems market. Also, the high efficacy of radiosurgery robots in treating tumors and efficient dose manipulation in comparison to other traditional surgical procedures is expected to boost the demand for radiosurgery robotic systems. Advances in technology is a major trend that is expected to increase the adoption of radiosurgery robotic systems. The integrated planning software in radiosurgery robotic systems allows the creation of highly complex plans such as donut-shaped dose distribution by configuring composite shots and also avoids overexposure to critical structures. However, the high cost of radiosurgery robotic systems is the major factor that hampers the expansion of the radiosurgery robotic systems market.

The radiosurgery robotic systems market can be segmented based on product, radiation source, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the radiosurgery robotic systems market can be categorized into robotic systems, instruments and accessories, and system services. Based on radiation source, the radiosurgery robotic systems market can be classified into gamma-ray based systems, X-ray based systems, and proton-beam based systems. In terms of end-user, the radiosurgery robotic systems market can be segmented into specialty clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.

In terms of gepgraphy, the radiosurgery robotic systems market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market for radiosurgery robotic systems products due to high awareness among end-users and early adoption of technologically advanced radiosurgery robotic systems. North America accounts for a significant market share of the global radiosurgery robotic systems market, followed by Europe. Developed countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are major contributors to the radiosurgery robotic systems market in Europe. Factors such as increasing number of people diagnosed with brain tumor and spinal tumor, technological advancements, extensive R&D practices, and increasing awareness about the treatment and management of cancer are anticipated to boost the radiosurgery robotic systems market in Europe.

In Asia Pacific, increasing demand for radiosurgery robotic systems from countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to boost the market. In addition, increasing penetration of minimally invasive procedures and awareness about cancer treatment are some of the key factors driving the radiosurgery robotic systems market in Asia Pacific. However, affordability and lack of availability of innovative radiosurgery robotic systems has become a restraining factor for the radiosurgery robotic systems market in developing and undeveloped regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The radiosurgery robotic systems market in these regions is expected to expand at a slow pace, with contributions from some developing countries such as South Africa and Brazil. Major players operating in the radiosurgery robotic systems market include Accuray Incorporated, BrainLAB AG, Elekta, Best Theratronics, Ltd., Huiheng Medical Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., and ViewRay, Inc.

