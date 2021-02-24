Smart Air Purifier Industry Is Set to Boom in 2018 And Coming Years

Smart Air Purifier Market: Drivers and challenges

With the increase in automobile, coal, and textile industries the air pollution also increases; due to which the need for air purification increases. In the upcoming years, the demand for Smart Air Purifiers is expected to increase due to the rise in the air pollution worldwide. Some other drivers responsible for the growth of smart air purifier market include increase in awareness towards the health, increase in disposable income, and an increase in the per capita spending. The government in some countries are moving towards smart city initiatives, and this is expected to bring a rapid growth in the Smart Air Purifier market. Increase in the numbers of hospitals within a city is expected to be another important driver for Smart Air Purifier market in the forecast period. Since in the hospitals, Smart Air Purifier devices are the necessary things to be installed, installation of Smart Air Purifiers in hospitals and other healthcare institutions is significantly increasing. The Smart Air Purifier can be operated from anywhere and also few are automated as well. These features attract the customer towards the Smart Air Purifier market. Also ease in operation and installation with low price is also driving the Smart Air Purifier market.

The world is moving towards a concept of everything on the palm, which means doing everything using a mobile. The Smart Air Purifier supports the same concept just because the Smart Air Purifier can be easily connected with the mobile phones anytime and anywhere. This feature of Smart Air Purifier is expected to influence the Smart Air Purifier market considerably. Also, with the growth of electronics technology, the price of the Smart Air Purifiers is expected to decrease due to which the middle income population will also be able to use the Smart Air Purifier in their homes. Some challenges which are expected to be faced by the Smart Air Purifier market include lack of public awareness towards health, reluctance towards adoption, and ignorance towards the hygiene and quality by healthcare industries.

Smart Air Purifier Market: Segmentation

Smart Air Purifier Market can be segmented as follows:-

On the basis type, Smart Air Purifier market can be segmented into:-

Whole-house air cleaners Whole-house air filters Portable air purifiers

On the basis of component, Smart Air Purifier market can be segmented into:-

Solution Services

On the basis of application, Smart Air Purifier market can be segmented into:-

Homes Hospitals Offices Banking Educational Institutes Malls and Supermarkets Restaurant Others

Smart Air Purifier Market: Key Players

Some key players of Smart Air Purifier Market are Honeywell, Whirlpool, HEPA, Coway, Koninklijke Philips, Uniliver, Xiaomi, Alen, AllerAir, Austin Air, Holmes, Ionic Breeze, levoit and Winix.

Smart Air Purifier Market: Regional Overview

The Global Smart Air Purifier Market is expected to grow at the considerate rate during the forecast period in the region including North America, Western Europe, and APAC. North America is expected to dominate the Smart Air Purifier market during the forecast period due to the reasonable disposable income and spending balance. Moreover, in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific the numbers of customers of the products are expected to increase due to day by day increase in air pollution there. In some developing countries including China and India, the awareness towards health by people and the quality and hygiene by the healthcare industries is expected to increase, which gives a significant growth to Smart Air Purifier market in the forecast period.

