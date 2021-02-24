Solid State Connector Market – Increasing Adoption Across Various Lighting Applications

The demand for solid state connector technologies has got a proportionate boost from rising adoption of solid-state lighting (SLL) technologies. In various parts of the globe, the market for technologies light-emitting diode (LED) or organic light-emitting diode (OLED) has gathered immense pace in recent decades. Choosing the right solid state connector has been one of the key determinants of designing high performing SSL luminaries. The market is witnessing an array of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) connectors custom designed to meet special performance characteristics. These solid state connectors find attractive use in a variety of application areas mainly including data communications, telecommunications, solar power, military, traffic signs, medical, and electric vehicles. With the noteworthy rising adoption of solid-state lighting technologies among consumers in emerging and developed regions, the demand for solid state connectors will witness wide fillip. This has led manufacturers to engineer specialized solutions in the market.

The demand for solid state lighting technologies to meet specialized environmental and reliability demands is likely to unlock exciting prospects. Engineers are working on innovative designs focused on improving the performance and cost requirements. The rising demand for connector solutions for wire-to-board application in power-intensive environments is also likely to create new avenues in the market. The advent of solid-state lighting connectors that can work in harsh environments is a welcome trend. The market for solid state connector technologies is also expected to benefit substantially from the significant strides being experienced by the information technology and the telecom sector. The widespread application of LEDs in the industrial, commercial and residential sectors is a notable factor expected to aid in the swift expansion of the market. The rising awareness levels of the use of LED in worldwide populations is a striking factor positively impacting the growth of the solid state connector market.

Solid state connector is a device or circuit that is made entirely from solid material and within which electrons and various other charged particles are entirely confine. The working principal of a solid state connector is entirely the same as that of a conventional gas discharge tube device. In a solid state connector the electric charges are confined within the solid elements and are engineered to amplify or switch the electric charges. Current in a solid state connector flows in two form, that is negatively charges electrons and positively charged electron deficiencies termed as holes. A solid state connector is generally used in solid state lighting applications such as light-emitting diode (LED) or organic light-emitting diode (OLED) among others. The market of solid state connector is at the nascent stage at present and is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years owing to its increasing adoption across various lighting applications.