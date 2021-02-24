Spices and Seasonings Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

A spice is a dried seed, fruit, root, bark, or vegetable substance primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food. Because they tend to have strong flavors and are used in small quantities, spices tend to add few calories to food. Many spices, however, can contribute significant portions of micronutrients to the diet.

Scope of the Report:

The production of Spices and Seasonings increases from 743564 MT in 2012 to 1006435 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 6.24%. In the world wide, Europe is the largest revenue market, who account for about 21.89% market share in the Spices and Seasonings market in 2016. China ranked the second place, and with a market share of 21.04 in 2016. McCormick, Unilever, Ajinomoto are the global leading manufacturers of spices.

ASTA defines spices as “any dried plant product used primarily for seasoning purposes”. Included are tropical aromatics (pepper, cinnamon, cloves, etc.), leafy herbs (basil, oregano, marjoram, etc.), spice seeds (sesame, poppy, mustard, etc.) and dehydrated vegetables (onions, garlic, etc.). Blends such as curry, chili powders, poultry seasoning, etc. are part of the spice shelf, too.



The FDA defines spices similarly, except that they do not include the dehydrated vegetables in the label definition of “spices”. Any form of dehydrated vegetable product must be labeled separately. Such color contributing spices as paprika, turmeric and saffron must either be labeled separately or as “spice coloring”. The Department of Agriculture (meat and poultry products labeling) has nearly the same requirements as the FDA, except that colorant spices and mustard must always be listed separately while onion powder and garlic powder may be listed as “flavors”. All other forms of dehydrated vegetables must be listed separately by name.

The worldwide market for Spices and Seasonings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 19800 million US$ in 2024, from 14800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Spices and Seasonings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

McCormick

Unilever

Ajinomoto

Ariake

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Olam International

Everest Spices

Zhumadian Wang Shouyi

MDH Spices

Catch(DS Group)

Nestle

Brucefoods

Sensient Technologies (U.S.)

Ankee Food

Haitian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Salt & Salt Substitutes

Hot Spices

Aromatic Spices

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Processing Industry

Catering Industry

Household

Others

