Steel Scrap Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
Scrap consists of recyclable materials left over from product manufacturing and consumption, such as parts of vehicles, building supplies, and surplus materials. Unlike waste, scrap has monetary value, especially recovered metals, and non-metallic materials are also recovered for recycling.
Geographically, the Asian region is predicted to dominate the global market for steel scraps during the forecast period. The recent restriction on the export of nickel ore by the Indonesian government is a significant factor that impels market growth in this region during the forecast period.
Preservation of natural resources, especially iron ore, is expected to result in this market’s moderate growth rate during the forecast period.
The global Steel Scrap market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Steel Scrap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Scrap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ArcelorMittal
AnSteel Scrap Group
Anyang Steel Scrap
BaoSteel Scrap Group
Baotou Steel Scrap
Benxi Steel Scrap
CSC
Evraz Group
Fangda Steel Scrap
Gerdau
Hebei Steel Scrap Group
Hyundai Steel Scrap
IMIDRO
JFE
Jianlong Group
Jingye Steel Scrap
Jiuquan Steel Scrap
JSW
Maanshan Steel Scrap
Metinvest
MMK
NSSMC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Flat Steel Scrap
Long Steel Scrap
Tubular Steel Scrap
Segment by Application
Construction
Shipping
Energy
Packaging
Consumer Appliances Industry
Housing
Automotive
Others
