Superfine Talc Market – Export & import analysis, and CAGR 2018-2028

The mineral talc or talcum is composed of hydrated magnesium silicate and when it is crushed into fine white powder, it is referred as superfine talc. Superfine talc is one of the most commonly used industrial and commercial mineral component across a broad range of applications. Owing to superfine talc’s ability to resist electricity, moisture, heat, oils, and grease, superfine talc is one of the most important component in various cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paper, and plastics.

Golcha Minerals, Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies Inc IMI Fabi S.p.A., Mondo Minerals, Liaoning AIHAI Talc, Nippon Talc, American Talc Company, Minchem, Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development, Haichen Hayashi-Kasei, and Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial, are among the leading players in the superfine talc market.

Imerys S.A. – a French multinational company in the superfine talc market – acquired the calcium carbonate business of Vimal Microns Ltd. – an Indian manufacturer of quality fillers or extenders including Calcite, Talc, China Clay, and Silica in micronized form, in February 2018. On acquiring the business that generates the revenue of nearly 500 million of Indian Rupees (€7 million), Imerys aims to strengthen its position in the Indian market superfine talc and its applications such as polymers and coatings.

IMI Fabi S.p.A. – an Italian company in the superfine talc market – announced that, after acquiring Sibelco’s talc operations in Uikhoven, Belgium, it has opened a new underground crushing plant at Brusada-Ponticelli-Valbrutta mine in Lanzada, Italy. The company also declared that it will be incorporating the Industry 4.0 principles at the new plant with highly efficient and competitive automation processes.

Mondo Minerals – a European talc performance minerals business and a leading player in the superfine talc market – was acquired by Elementis Plc – a leading specialty chemicals and personal care business based in the U.K. – in October 2018 for approximately € 457.5 million.

Minerals Technologies Inc. – a U.S.-based manufacturer in the superfine talc market – announced in July 2018, that it has entered a strategic agreement to construct a satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) plant capable of producing 150 thousand metric ton per year at a paper mill owned by Shouguang Meilun Paper Co., Ltd. – a leading player in the Chinese paper manufacturing company – in Shouguang, Shandong Province, China. The company announced that it aims to establish a strong position in the Chinese paper market with this agreement.

Rich Reserves and Increasing Exports Aid Superfine Talc Market Players in the Asia-Pacific Region

While the global market for superfine talc is growing at modest pace, domestic superfine talc markets in the Asia-Pacific region are witnessing incremental growth to make it a profitable region. China and India are among the leading countries in the Asia-Pacific region that lead the global superfine talc market with ever-growing mine production and large reserves. According to the United States Geological Surveys (USGS), Pakistan and China were among the leading countries to export Talc to the United States (U.S.) during 2013-2016. Furthermore, rapidly increasing domestic consumption of superfine talc is expected to complement growth of the superfine talc market in the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming years.

Regulatory Guidelines on the Production and Applications of Talc Create Manufacturing Challenges for Superfine Talc Market Players

Governing bodies and environment protection organizations across various countries have imposed strict rules and established some guidelines to regulate production of talc. Complying with strict governmental regulations can create short-term challenges, such as delayed production processes and increased production cost, for players in the superfine talc market.

In addition, various governmental organizations in different countries have set some standards and rules to regulate the use of superfine talc in various end-use applications, including cosmetics, personal care products, food products, and pharmaceuticals. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has imposed a set of rules to regulate the use of superfine talc in food industry as an anti-cracking agent, which manufacturers in the superfine talc market need to conform to.

Furthermore, increasing concerns about the potential risks and possibility of talcum powders made of talc causing cancer are creating prominent challenges for superfine talc market players. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) identifies talcum powders and other superfine talc products that contain asbestos as “carcinogenic to humans”. Thereby, the demand for cosmetics and personal care products manufactured using superfine talc may plummet in coming future, in turn hampering growth of the superfine talc market.

Growing Demand for Superfine Talc from the Automotive Industry will Drive the Superfine Talc Market

The superfine talc market is growing steadily with the increasing demand for superfine talc across a wide range of end-use industries, including cosmetics, paper & pulp, paints & coatings, plastics, and pharmaceuticals industry. While superfine talc is commonly used in cosmetics and paper & pulp applications, the automotive industry is emerging as one of the leading end-use industries in the superfine talc market. Rapidly growing demand for lightweight automotive parts is forcing automotive manufacturers to replace metal components with plastic to reduce the overall weight of a vehicle. Thereby, surging demand for lightweight automotive components manufactured using superfine talc-reinforced plastics is complementing growth of the superfine talc market.

