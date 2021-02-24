Travel Expense Management Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the global Travel Expense Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Travel Expense Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Apptricity Corp.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE (Concur)

Infor, Inc.

Trippeo Technologies

Ariett

Basware

Expensify

Chrome River Technologies

Coupa Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clound Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, Travel Expense Management Software can be split into

Transportation

Logistic

Energy

Retail

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Travel Expense Management Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Expense Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Travel Expense Management Software Manufacturers

Travel Expense Management Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Travel Expense Management Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Travel Expense Management Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Travel Expense Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Travel Expense Management Software

1.1 Travel Expense Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Travel Expense Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Travel Expense Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Travel Expense Management Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Clound Based

1.3.2 On Premise

1.4 Travel Expense Management Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Transportation

1.4.2 Logistic

1.4.3 Energy

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Travel Expense Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Travel Expense Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Apptricity Corp.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Travel Expense Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Oracle Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Travel Expense Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 SAP SE (Concur)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Travel Expense Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Infor, Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Travel Expense Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Trippeo Technologies

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Travel Expense Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Ariett

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Travel Expense Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Basware

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Travel Expense Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Expensify

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Travel Expense Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

……..CONTINUED

