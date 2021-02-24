Ultrasound Bone Imaging Scanner Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025

A bone scan is a nuclear medicine imaging technique of the bone. A bone scan helps to diagnose a number of bone conditions such as bone cancer, tendon tear, ligament sprain, foreign body of soft tissue, changes in condition of rheumatoid arthritis, ganglion cysts, bone fracture, bone infection. Ultrasound imaging is a noninvasive and painless medical test which is widely used for bone scanning. Ultrasound imaging does not use ionizing component as in X-ray. Ultrasound forms pictures of the inside of the body by using sound waves through the use of transducer and ultrasound gel. Ultrasound imaging is less expensive and less time consuming.

Based on product type, the global ultrasound bone imaging scanner market can be segmented into system and accessories. The system segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in demand for ultrasound devices for imaging among radiologists and doctors. In terms of application, the market can be bifurcated into osteoporosis and bone fracture. Osteoporosis was the leading segment of the market due to rise in prevalence of orthopedic problems among the geriatric population.

Based on end-user, the global ultrasound bone imaging scanner market can be divided into hospitals, radiology centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals was the leading segment of the market due to increase in number of imaging tests and treatment related to orthopedic disorders. Additionally, hospitals are preferred by both patients and physicians, as these are modernized with all types of equipment for imaging tests of bone. The growth of the ultrasound bone imaging scanner market is driven by the increasing government investment in the healthcare infrastructure development.

Moreover, growing awareness about the early diagnosis of bone disease and rise in incidence of orthopedic disorders among the geriatric population is one of the major factors likely to drive the global ultrasound bone imaging scanner market during the forecast period. However, rise in cost of clinical trials of such imaging devices, stringent regulation associated with the commercialization of imaging devices, and product recalls are factors that restrain the market.

In terms of region, the global ultrasound bone imaging scanner market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for ultrasound bone imaging scanner due to advanced technology in the region. Moreover, rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders and lower mass density among the population propels the market in the region. Osteoporosis is one the leading causes of bone fractures in Europe. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, nearly 3.5 million new fragility factures occur in the European Union each year. This is one of the major factors projected to drive the ultrasound bone imaging scanner market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register strong growth owing to increase in investments by major companies operating in the region, improving health care infrastructure, and rise in geriatric population. Technological advancements, increase in per capita income, rise in expenditure on personal health care, and surge in incidence of bone related diseases are likely to augment the ultrasound bone imaging scanner market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global ultrasound bone imaging scanner market are Toshiba Medical System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, Carestream Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, and Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. among others.

