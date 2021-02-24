Vector Signal Transceiver Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018–2026

Vector Signal Transceiver Market: Introduction

The significant advancement in technology has revolutionized the way devices operate today. The technologies are evolving, and people are more inclined towards machinery that runs on wireless and RF network. One such device is vector signal transceiver that is widely used for applications such as testing of cellular device and characterization of RFIC. A vector signal transceiver is a device that is a combination of a vector signal generator, user-programmable FPGA and a vector signal analyzer. The vector signal transceiver has the ability to integrate several instruments into a PXI express module. They are widely used in applications such as multiple inputs, multiple outputs (MIMO) and envelope tracking as vector signal transceiver can provide multichannel synchronization.

Vendors in the vector signal transceiver market are focusing on developing new solutions to cater to increasing customer needs. Recently, National Instruments launched a second generation vector signal transceiver that had 1 GHz bandwidth. This was designed to cater the increasing demand of vector signal transceiver for complex RF design and test applications.

Vector Signal Transceiver Market: Drivers and Restraints

The vector signal transceiver delivers high performance and speed by providing parallel digital interfaces that enable real-time control and signal processing. The vector signal transceiver requires very small form factor of the manufacturing test system and provides high flexibility. Such factors are driving the adoption of vector signal transceiver thereby propelling the market growth. The vector signal transceivers are available at a very low operating cost which increases its application in cellular testing and others. The vector signal transceivers have other features such as RF and Baseband Functionality and User-Customizable FPGA. They also provide a wide range of instantaneous bandwidth for generation and analysis of RF and baseband signal. Such factors are furthermore driving the growth of vector signal transceivers market. The overall cost of purchasing a vector signal transceiver is very high. This is a major restraining factor of the market since it reduces its adoption in the developing economies.

Vector Signal Transceiver Market: Segmentation

The Vector Signal Transceiver market can be categorized on the basis of application, and industry verticals. On the basis of application, the adoption for Vector Signal Transceiver for cellular testing is expected to rise exponentially due to the increasing need for wireless and RF technology. On the basis of industry verticals, the demand for Vector Signal Transceiver is increasing in the telecommunication industry since it provides high processing speed and performance.

Vector Signal Transceiver market can be segmented on the basis of application:

Carrier Aggregation

Digital Predestination

Automotive Radar Testing

Cellular Testing

Vector Signal Transceiver market can be segmented on the basis of industry verticals:

Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Telecommunication

Others

Regional Overview

The Vector Signal Transceiver market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for Vector Signal Transceiver as a majority of the Vector Signal Transceiver vendors such as Texas Instruments Inc., National Instruments Corporation and Analog Devices, Inc. are based in the region. Increasing applications of wireless and RF networks are driving the adoption of Vector Signal Transceiver for cellular and other applications in European countries, such as Russia. The growing popularity of Vector Signal Transceiver in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the high investment in new technologies to improve business operations in the regions. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Vector Signal Transceiver in these regions in the near future.

Vector Signal Transceiver Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Vector Signal Transceiver market are VIAVI Solutions Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Averna Technologies Inc., NOFFZ Technologies, Analog Devices, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Aeroflex Holding Corporation and VertMarkets, Inc.