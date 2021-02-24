Vegetable Oil Market 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Vegetable Oil market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vegetable Oil market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
ACH Food
Archer Daniels Midland
Bunge
Carapelli
Cargill
Chinatex Corporation
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Palm Oil
Soybean Oil
Canola Oil
Sunflower Oil
Other Oil
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Culinary Uses
Industrial Uses
Pet Food Additives
Fuel
Other
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Vegetable Oil Market Research Report 2018
1 Vegetable Oil Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vegetable Oil
1.2 Vegetable Oil Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Palm Oil
1.2.3 Soybean Oil
1.2.5 Canola Oil
1.2.6 Sunflower Oil
Other Oil
1.3 Global Vegetable Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Vegetable Oil Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Culinary Uses
1.3.3 Industrial Uses
1.3.4 Pet Food Additives
1.3.5 Fuel
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Vegetable Oil Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Vegetable Oil (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………….
7 Global Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 ACH Food
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 ACH Food Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Archer Daniels Midland
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Bunge
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Bunge Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Carapelli
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Carapelli Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Cargill
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Cargill Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Chinatex Corporation
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Chinatex Corporation Vegetable Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..……..CONTINUED
