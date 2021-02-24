Voltage Level Translators Market: Rise In Demand For Smart Phones, Digital Cameras, Tablet and PC’s

Translator is a computer program which is required for translating a given program written in any programming language into a computer language which is functionally equivalent. Circuit designs nowadays needs to be built with more complex structure and high functionality developing systems for meeting different market constraints. For meeting these changing demands, voltage level translation devices are used for maintaining an interface between integrated circuit devices formed from various process technologies. With technological advancement, huge changes are made in the manufacturing process of semiconductors and circuits. Nowadays circuits are made with smaller geometrical design with lower supply of different voltage levels helping in various high performance applications which requires low power.

For meeting these new technological standards and designs, output and input voltage level needs to be matched between two devices which is where the voltage level translators are used globally. Voltage level translators help in resolving mixed voltage incompatibility arising within different parts of a system which operates and works in multiple voltage domains. On the basis of type the global voltage level translators market can be segmented into dual supply level translators and open drain devices. Defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, automobiles and healthcare among others form the main application areas of voltage level translators globally.

Global Voltage Level Translators market on the basis of geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Rise in demand for smart phones, digital cameras, tablet and PC’s form one of the main reason for the growth of global voltage level translators market. Steady rise of technologically advanced electronic goods with multi-functional capacity has further resulted in the rise of voltage level translators globally which in turn has made the manufacturers of integrated chips to develop more complex circuits. Voltage level translators are also used extensively in complex medical equipment for delivering faster results which is especially helpful for the terminally or critically ill patients.

This has enhanced the application of voltage level translators in healthcare sector and has in turn helped to increase demand of voltage level translators market worldwide. With growing demand for auto direction sensing in automotive industry, the demand for voltage level translators is also likely to increase helping in growth of global voltage level translators market. Maintaining voltage for different devices is required for efficient functioning of voltage level translators globally. This has posed as a major restraint which has negatively affected the global voltage level translators market. Growing demand for technologically advanced, high performance, low space and high functionality circuits will provide huge growth opportunities for voltage level translators market in future.