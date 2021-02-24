Window Air Conditioners Market Analysis, Market Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2025

The global window air conditioners market is growing on the back of increasing disposable income, in addition to the growing urban infrastructure in most of the regions across the globe. The window air conditioners market is also witnessing technological advancements such as increased efficiency and low power consumption. Additionally, with the advancement in technology, air conditioners have also become an essential part, not only in summers but also in winter season. The air conditioners are no more considered as a luxury product but more of a necessity in many parts of the world. The increasing demand for window air conditioners across the globe is an evidence of increasing market penetration of global window air conditioners market. Although the split air conditioners segment in the global market is amongst the leading revenue generation segment, window air conditioners market are not too far behind. The global window air conditioners market is also segmented on the basis of application sector, wherein global window air conditioners finds applications in residential, commercial sectors as well as in the industrial sector. However, a major application of window type air conditioners is witnessed in residential sector in the global window air conditioners across the globe.

Window Air Conditioners Market: Drivers & Restraints

Various technological advancements over the past few years, increasing infrastructure development specially pertaining to real estate projects including both residential and commercial sectors, increase in purchasing power and urbanisation are some of the factors driving the growth of global windows air market in the developing regions. Growth in tourism and hospitality sectors and extreme climatic conditions are also driving global window air conditioners market. After the economic recession in 2008, the global window air conditioners market is gradually reviving back. Environmental concerns and energy efficiency has led to the trend for star labelling and standardizing the window air conditioners which is also driving the global widow air conditioners market. The price and limitation of space might be some of the challenges for the growth of global window air conditioners market.

Window Air Conditioners Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, global window air conditioners can be segmented into:

Residential sector

Commercial sector

Industrial sector

In terms of tonnage, global window air conditioners market can be segmented into:

Less than 1 Tons

1 to 2 Tons

Greater than 2 Tons

The three segments represent the cooling capacity of window air conditioners.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Window Air Conditioners Market: Key Players

The global window air conditioners market is studded with giant players. Some of the players in the global window air conditioners market are: Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Samsung Electronics, and others.

