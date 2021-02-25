3D Rendering 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The 3D rendering and architectural visualization services are being used by architects for evaluating both proportions and scales through intuitive interactive 3D modelling.
Lack of infrastructure is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The global 3D Rendering market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 3D Rendering volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Rendering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Redhound Studios
F10 Studios
Blackpoint Design
Jarvis Design
David Hier Render Studio
VisEngine Digital Solutions
XS CAD Limited
3D Power
Archi-Vista
Atelier York
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Interior Visualization
Exterior Visualization
Walkthrough and Animation
Others
Segment by Application
Architect
Designer
Real Estate Company
Others
