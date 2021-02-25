Acoustic Panel Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Acoustic Panel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound in many different spaces. They come in a large variety of sizes, types and colors.

Scope of the Report:

Acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound, so it is an important building material. Currently, there are many kinds of acoustic panel, such as wooden acoustic panels, mineral wool acoustic panels, fabric acoustic panels and polyester acoustic panels etc. Wooden acoustic panels are major acoustic panels. In 2015, wooden acoustic panels took a sales share of 64.77%, with a sales amount of 217493 K Sq.m.

There are many manufacturers all over the world. Global major manufacturers are STAR-USG, Beijing New Building Material, Armstrong, Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Burgeree, USG BORAL, Beiyang, Forgreener Acoustic, Leeyin Acoustic Panel, Shengyuan, Same Acoustic panel Material, Hebei Bo Run-de, GandS Acoustics and Abstracta etc.

Global acoustic panel consumption area is mainly concentrate in China, USA, Europe and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China consumed about 33.96% of global total acoustic panel. It is a major export country. USA consumed about 78437 K Sq.m acoustic panel. Europe consumed 106669 K Sq.m acoustic panel, with a consumption share of 31.76%.

The worldwide market for Acoustic Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Acoustic Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

STAR – USG

Beijing New Building Material

Armstrong

Saint – Gobain (Saint – Gobain Ecophon)

Knauf Inulation (Germany)

Burgeree

USG BORAL

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustic

Leeyin Acoustic Panel

Shengyuan

Same Acoustic Panel Material

Hebei Bo Run – de

GandS Acoustics

Abstracta

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wooden Acoustic Panels

Mineral Wool Acoustic Panels

Fabric Acoustic Panels

Polyester Acoustic Panels

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building and Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Other

