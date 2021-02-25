Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Agricultural and forestry machinery is machinery used in farming or other agriculture and forestry. There are many types of such equipment, from hand tools and power tools to tractors and the countless kinds of farm implements that they tow or operate. Diverse arrays of equipment are used in both organic and nonorganic farming. Especially since the advent of mechanised agriculture, agricultural machinery is an indispensable part of how the world is fed.

The global Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on Agriculture and Forestry Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGCO Group

Mahindra Group

AGROSTROJ Pelhrimov

Kubota Corp

Same Deutz-Fahr

Hubei Machinery and Equipment

Boneng Transmission

Kuhn Group

John Deere

Weifang Euroking Machinery

Segment by Type

Soil Preparation Machinery

Harvesting machinery

Cultivation machinery

Hay and lawn mowers

Poultry-keeping machinery

Milking machines

Agricultural sprays

Agriculture and forestry tractors

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Forestry

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Manufacturers

Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

